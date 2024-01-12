Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) has decreased by -10.54 when compared to last closing price of 0.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2022-03-15 that Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) expanded its exclusive license agreement for AnQlar with Nanomerics Ltd, providing Virpax with the worldwide rights for development and commercialization. Virpax has completed in-vitro, ex-vivo (human mucosal cells), and in-vivo (rats).

Is It Worth Investing in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VRPX is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VRPX is 8.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume of VRPX on January 12, 2024 was 279.43K shares.

VRPX’s Market Performance

VRPX’s stock has seen a -20.15% decrease for the week, with a -34.77% drop in the past month and a -65.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.41% for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.38% for VRPX’s stock, with a -64.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRPX Trading at -45.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.94%, as shares sank -31.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRPX fell by -20.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3299. In addition, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -16.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRPX

The total capital return value is set at -80.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.09. Equity return is now at value -105.00, with -74.25 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.