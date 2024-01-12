Verisk Analytics Inc’s (VRSK) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, VRSK stock has gone down by -1.57%, with a monthly decline of -2.46% and a quarterly plunge of -4.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Verisk Analytics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.09% for VRSK’s stock, with a 3.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) Right Now?

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 68.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by analysts is $252.19, which is $17.98 above the current market price. The public float for VRSK is 143.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of VRSK was 936.11K shares.

VRSK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) has increased by 0.11 when compared to last closing price of 233.96.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Commitment to shareholder returns makes Verisk (VRSK) a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $260 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

VRSK Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $236.34. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc saw -1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Daffan Nicholas, who sale 1,480 shares at the price of $242.10 back on Dec 12. After this action, Daffan Nicholas now owns 45,561 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc, valued at $358,308 using the latest closing price.

Daffan Nicholas, the Chief Information Officer of Verisk Analytics Inc, sale 1,484 shares at $237.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Daffan Nicholas is holding 44,744 shares at $352,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.30 for the present operating margin

+57.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc stands at +41.72. The total capital return value is set at 16.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.49. Equity return is now at value 67.56, with 14.14 for asset returns.

Based on Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK), the company’s capital structure generated 226.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.34. Total debt to assets is 56.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.