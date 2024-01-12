Vericel Corp (VCEL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VCEL is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VCEL is $42.70, which is $5.31 above the current price. The public float for VCEL is 47.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VCEL on January 12, 2024 was 434.94K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

VCEL) stock’s latest price update

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.16relation to previous closing price of 37.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.97% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Vericel Corporation (VCEL) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

VCEL’s Market Performance

Vericel Corp (VCEL) has seen a 9.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.30% gain in the past month and a 11.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for VCEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.06% for VCEL’s stock, with a 9.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCEL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for VCEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VCEL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $39 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VCEL Trading at 6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +9.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCEL rose by +9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.42. In addition, Vericel Corp saw 5.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCEL starting from Colangelo Dominick, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $37.12 back on Dec 14. After this action, Colangelo Dominick now owns 169,985 shares of Vericel Corp, valued at $445,440 using the latest closing price.

Wotton Paul K, the Director of Vericel Corp, sale 5,000 shares at $37.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Wotton Paul K is holding 26,802 shares at $186,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.38 for the present operating margin

+66.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vericel Corp stands at -10.17. The total capital return value is set at -7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.37. Equity return is now at value -5.37, with -3.62 for asset returns.

Based on Vericel Corp (VCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 24.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.85. Total debt to assets is 17.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vericel Corp (VCEL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.