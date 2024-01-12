Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, VGR stock has gone down by -3.34%, with a monthly decline of -0.18% and a quarterly plunge of -0.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Vector Group Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.85% for VGR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) Right Now?

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VGR is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VGR is $15.50, which is $4.49 above the current market price. The public float for VGR is 133.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume for VGR on January 12, 2024 was 744.01K shares.

VGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) has increased by 0.82 when compared to last closing price of 10.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that Vector Group Ltd. is a diversified holding company in the tobacco sector, with its brands, including the fourth largest cigarette brand in the US, Montego. The company’s operating income increased by 7.6% in 2022, driven by the sales of its Montego brand. Regulatory challenges, such as the FDA’s potential ban on menthol cigarettes, could impact VGR’s products, but the stock is undervalued and offers a robust dividend yield.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VGR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on March 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VGR Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGR fell by -3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.33. In addition, Vector Group Ltd saw -2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGR starting from LEBOW BENNETT S, who sale 121,054 shares at the price of $11.69 back on Dec 14. After this action, LEBOW BENNETT S now owns 23,750 shares of Vector Group Ltd, valued at $1,415,605 using the latest closing price.

LEBOW BENNETT S, the Director of Vector Group Ltd, sale 50,000 shares at $11.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that LEBOW BENNETT S is holding 144,804 shares at $583,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.08 for the present operating margin

+30.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vector Group Ltd stands at +10.67. The total capital return value is set at 58.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vector Group Ltd (VGR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.