VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) has seen a -16.58% decrease in the past week, with a -36.33% drop in the past month, and a -55.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.49% for VCIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.47% for VCIG’s stock, with a -53.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: VCIG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VCIG is 1.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.69% of that float. The average trading volume for VCIG on January 12, 2024 was 108.84K shares.

VCIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: VCIG) has decreased by -16.58 when compared to last closing price of 1.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.58% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that Sentiment for artificial intelligence (AI) continues to run red-hot, this time positively impacting Malaysia-based multi-disciplinary consulting group VCI Global (NASDAQ: VCIG ). Focusing on the areas of business and technology, VCI provides boardroom strategy services for small and medium-sized enterprises and government-linked agencies.

VCIG Trading at -39.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.83%, as shares sank -33.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCIG fell by -16.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1410. In addition, VCI Global Ltd saw -30.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VCIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for VCI Global Ltd stands at +42.84. The total capital return value is set at 235.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 179.73.

Based on VCI Global Ltd (VCIG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.78. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.90.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.81 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.