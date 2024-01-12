VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27.

The public float for EGY is 103.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGY on January 12, 2024 was 802.68K shares.

EGY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) has increased by 0.23 when compared to last closing price of 4.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.49% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that From their current levels, it would be no surprise if Direct Digital (DRCT), Vaalco Energy (EGY), and Grifols’ (GRFS) stock moved much higher in 2024.

EGY’s Market Performance

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) has seen a -3.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.00% gain in the past month and a 8.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for EGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.85% for EGY’s stock, with a 3.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGY Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.57. In addition, VAALCO Energy, Inc. saw -1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Maxwell George W.M., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Aug 31. After this action, Maxwell George W.M. now owns 247,289 shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc., valued at $20,550 using the latest closing price.

FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE, the Director of VAALCO Energy, Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $4.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE is holding 408,458 shares at $16,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Equity return is now at value 10.97, with 5.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.