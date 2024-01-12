Urban Edge Properties (UE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.89 in comparison to its previous close of 18.05, however, the company has experienced a -1.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Urban Edge Properties (UE) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) is 51.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UE is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Urban Edge Properties (UE) is $20.75, which is $2.86 above the current market price. The public float for UE is 113.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% of that float. On January 12, 2024, UE’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

UE’s Market Performance

UE stock saw an increase of -1.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.65% and a quarterly increase of 16.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Urban Edge Properties (UE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.04% for UE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for UE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for UE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $18 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

UE Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UE fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.29. In addition, Urban Edge Properties saw -2.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UE starting from Milton Robert C. III, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.83 back on Feb 17. After this action, Milton Robert C. III now owns 0 shares of Urban Edge Properties, valued at $316,660 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.08 for the present operating margin

+37.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Edge Properties stands at +11.60. The total capital return value is set at 3.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value 8.95, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Edge Properties (UE), the company’s capital structure generated 189.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.41. Total debt to assets is 62.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Urban Edge Properties (UE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.