Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for USAP is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for USAP is $19.00, which is $0.03 above than the current price. The public float for USAP is 8.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. The average trading volume of USAP on January 12, 2024 was 60.68K shares.

The stock price of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAP) has plunged by -6.55 when compared to previous closing price of 20.30, but the company has seen a 1.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that The strong momentum in Universal Stainless’ (USAP) stock reflects a stellar performance in the third quarter, primarily driven by record sales in the aerospace sector.

USAP’s Market Performance

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) has experienced a 1.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.68% rise in the past month, and a 62.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.65% for USAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.67% for USAP’s stock, with a 41.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USAP stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for USAP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for USAP in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $16 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

USAP Trading at 11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares surge +19.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAP rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.81. In addition, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. saw -5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USAP starting from Bacchus Judith L, who purchase 536 shares at the price of $8.39 back on May 03. After this action, Bacchus Judith L now owns 19,643 shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., valued at $4,497 using the latest closing price.

TOLEDANO UDI, the Director of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., purchase 500 shares at $8.39 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that TOLEDANO UDI is holding 84,076 shares at $4,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.46 for the present operating margin

+6.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. stands at -3.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.65. Equity return is now at value -0.63, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP), the company’s capital structure generated 45.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.04. Total debt to assets is 25.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.