Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) has seen a 7.84% increase in the past week, with a 44.35% gain in the past month, and a 10.49% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.23% for UNCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.29% for UNCY’s stock, with a -15.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for UNCY is 24.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UNCY on January 12, 2024 was 142.52K shares.

UNCY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) has plunged by -8.67 when compared to previous closing price of 0.98, but the company has seen a 7.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY) (the “Company” or “Unicycive”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in December 2023.

UNCY Trading at 42.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.24%, as shares surge +54.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY rose by +7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7476. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc saw 3.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UNCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1898.21 for the present operating margin

+99.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc stands at -1898.84. The total capital return value is set at -219.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -223.31. Equity return is now at value -700.45, with -189.57 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.