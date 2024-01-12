Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Republic Services, Inc.’s (RSG) Stock

The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) has seen a -0.14% decrease in the past week, with a 0.92% gain in the past month, and a 11.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.22% for RSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.12% for RSG stock, with a simple moving average of 9.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is 31.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RSG is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) is $170.42, which is $6.49 above the current market price. The public float for RSG is 314.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On January 12, 2024, RSG’s average trading volume was 1.16M shares.

RSG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has decreased by -0.23 when compared to last closing price of 164.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-28 that While money doesn’t grow on trees, it can do so on trash, thus warranting a closer examination of top waste management stocks. Basically, the sector benefits from an unavoidable reality.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RSG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RSG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $180 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RSG Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares sank -0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.68. In addition, Republic Services, Inc. saw -0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from Hodges Amanda, who sale 2,712 shares at the price of $148.66 back on Aug 10. After this action, Hodges Amanda now owns 4,969 shares of Republic Services, Inc., valued at $403,166 using the latest closing price.

DelGhiaccio Brian M, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of Republic Services, Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $149.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that DelGhiaccio Brian M is holding 5,071 shares at $823,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.85 for the present operating margin

+28.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Republic Services, Inc. stands at +11.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.43. Equity return is now at value 16.53, with 5.61 for asset returns.

Based on Republic Services, Inc. (RSG), the company’s capital structure generated 124.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.50. Total debt to assets is 41.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.