Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) Stock

The stock of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has gone down by -1.09% for the week, with a 0.62% rise in the past month and a 17.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.84% for PMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.26% for PMT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Right Now?

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PMT is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PMT is $14.31, which is -$0.22 below the current market price. The public float for PMT is 85.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.51% of that float. The average trading volume for PMT on January 12, 2024 was 675.02K shares.

PMT) stock’s latest price update

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 14.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Some agency mortgage REITs have high price-to-trailing-book ratios, while others do not. Q4 2023 has been a favorable quarter for the sector, with MBS outperforming Treasuries and swaps. One in particular has a high price-to-book ratio. The price-to-current-book isn’t nearly as bad, but it is still materially higher than peers.

PMT Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMT fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.17. In addition, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust saw -2.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMT starting from Carnahan Scott W., who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $15.40 back on Dec 14. After this action, Carnahan Scott W. now owns 18,055 shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, valued at $539,000 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Catherine A., the Director of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, purchase 533 shares at $12.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Lynch Catherine A. is holding 25,089 shares at $6,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMT

The total capital return value is set at 0.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value 7.61, with 1.11 for asset returns.

Based on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), the company’s capital structure generated 579.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.29. Total debt to assets is 81.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.86 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.