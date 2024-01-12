Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s (EVLV) Stock

In the past week, EVLV stock has gone up by 1.98%, with a monthly gain of 4.17% and a quarterly surge of 16.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.94% for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.98% for EVLV stock, with a simple moving average of -12.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.36.

The public float for EVLV is 94.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.25% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of EVLV was 1.12M shares.

EVLV) stock’s latest price update

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV)’s stock price has plunge by 0.23relation to previous closing price of 4.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.98% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InsiderTrades reported 2023-11-15 that Next-gen technologies can lead to early retirement if you choose the right ones to invest in. Following smart money can help mitigate risk.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $6 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EVLV Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc saw -7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from George Peter Gustav, who sale 915 shares at the price of $4.53 back on Jan 03. After this action, George Peter Gustav now owns 736,208 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, valued at $4,145 using the latest closing price.

Ellenbogen Michael, the Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, sale 915 shares at $4.53 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Ellenbogen Michael is holding 2,072,013 shares at $4,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Equity return is now at value -58.07, with -37.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.