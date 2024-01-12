Understanding the 12.59% Volatility Levels of Oncology Institute Inc’s (TOI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) has gone up by 1.38% for the week, with a 83.33% rise in the past month and a 44.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.59% for TOI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.43% for TOI stock, with a simple moving average of 95.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TOI is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TOI is 39.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume of TOI on January 12, 2024 was 313.68K shares.

TOI) stock’s latest price update

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI)’s stock price has increased by 5.77 compared to its previous closing price of 2.08. However, the company has seen a 1.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-19 that As we enter 2024, investors wonder if it will be another volatile year for stocks. Maybe we see some stabilization after 2023’s ups and downs; maybe not.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $7 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TOI Trading at 18.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.81%, as shares surge +92.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOI rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +199.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.85. In addition, Oncology Institute Inc saw 7.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOI starting from Shah Mihir, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Dec 14. After this action, Shah Mihir now owns 328,122 shares of Oncology Institute Inc, valued at $126,989 using the latest closing price.

Hively Brad, the Director of Oncology Institute Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $2.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Hively Brad is holding 697,065 shares at $56,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.21 for the present operating margin

+18.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oncology Institute Inc stands at +0.05. The total capital return value is set at -42.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.08. Equity return is now at value -59.88, with -23.82 for asset returns.

Based on Oncology Institute Inc (TOI), the company’s capital structure generated 88.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.82. Total debt to assets is 40.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.