Understanding the 12.03% Volatility Levels of Spyre Therapeutics Inc.’s (SYRE) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) has gone down by -3.33% for the week, with a 30.30% rise in the past month and a 81.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.03% for SYRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.23% for SYRE stock, with a simple moving average of 95.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SYRE is also noteworthy at 2.85.

The public float for SYRE is 2.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.80% of that float. The average trading volume of SYRE on January 12, 2024 was 114.18K shares.

SYRE) stock’s latest price update

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE)’s stock price has increased by 2.43 compared to its previous closing price of 20.99. However, the company has seen a -3.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYRE stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SYRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYRE in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $32 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SYRE Trading at 35.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.49%, as shares surge +27.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYRE fell by -5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +187.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.73. In addition, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. saw -0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYRE

Equity return is now at value -163.26, with -197.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.