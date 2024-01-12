Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE)’s stock price has plunge by -2.14relation to previous closing price of 47.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, RARE’s 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a “golden cross.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RARE is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RARE is $89.95, which is $43.8 above than the current price. The public float for RARE is 77.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.26% of that float. The average trading volume of RARE on January 12, 2024 was 979.02K shares.

RARE’s Market Performance

The stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has seen a -2.00% decrease in the past week, with a 13.61% rise in the past month, and a 27.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for RARE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.95% for RARE’s stock, with a 10.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RARE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RARE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RARE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $72 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RARE Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RARE fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.20. In addition, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -3.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RARE starting from KAKKIS EMIL D, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $47.87 back on Dec 29. After this action, KAKKIS EMIL D now owns 569,770 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $1,436,100 using the latest closing price.

Kassberg Thomas Richard, the CBO & EVP of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 39,878 shares at $32.78 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Kassberg Thomas Richard is holding 246,860 shares at $1,307,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.60 for the present operating margin

+88.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at -194.71. The total capital return value is set at -50.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.42. Equity return is now at value -253.84, with -44.48 for asset returns.

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.01. Total debt to assets is 58.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 253.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.