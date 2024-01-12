TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSP)’s stock price has increased by 2.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.76. However, the company has seen a 4.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. TechCrunch reported 2023-12-10 that The Station is a weekly newsletter dedicated to all things transportation. Sign up here — just click The Station — to receive the newsletter every weekend in your inbox.

Is It Worth Investing in TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70.

The public float for TSP is 140.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSP on January 12, 2024 was 1.29M shares.

TSP’s Market Performance

TSP stock saw a decrease of 4.83% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.59% and a quarterly a decrease of -32.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.20% for TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.83% for TSP stock, with a simple moving average of -45.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSP by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for TSP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $0.70 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TSP Trading at -15.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares sank -21.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSP rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8421. In addition, TuSimple Holdings Inc saw -10.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSP starting from Tapia Eric R, who sale 13,550 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Nov 02. After this action, Tapia Eric R now owns 78,840 shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc, valued at $16,206 using the latest closing price.

Tapia Eric R, the Chief Financial Officer of TuSimple Holdings Inc, sale 22,184 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Tapia Eric R is holding 46,116 shares at $23,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSP

Equity return is now at value -39.03, with -35.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.