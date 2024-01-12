Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.19 in relation to its previous close of 0.65. However, the company has experienced a 1.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that NANJING, China, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before the market opens on November 21, 2023. Tuniu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR) is above average at 21.60x. The 36-month beta value for TOUR is also noteworthy at 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TOUR is $16.74, which is $1.67 above than the current price. The public float for TOUR is 112.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume of TOUR on January 12, 2024 was 201.59K shares.

TOUR’s Market Performance

TOUR stock saw a decrease of 1.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -37.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.85% for Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.42% for TOUR stock, with a simple moving average of -47.97% for the last 200 days.

TOUR Trading at -16.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOUR rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6711. In addition, Tuniu Corp ADR saw -0.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOUR

Equity return is now at value 2.45, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.