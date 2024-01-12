Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) has increased by 3.24 when compared to last closing price of 23.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-21 that Riding The Tanker Tide Of Fortune With Teekay Tankers And Tsakos Energy

Is It Worth Investing in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) is above average at 2.13x. The 36-month beta value for TNP is also noteworthy at -0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for TNP is 21.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. The average trading volume of TNP on January 12, 2024 was 293.60K shares.

TNP’s Market Performance

TNP stock saw an increase of 0.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.84% and a quarterly increase of 13.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.56% for TNP’s stock, with a 24.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on September 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TNP Trading at 11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +25.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNP rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.91. In addition, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited saw 8.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNP

Equity return is now at value 24.23, with 11.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.