Trinseo PLC (TSE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) has plunged by -6.33 when compared to previous closing price of 6.64, but the company has seen a -21.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-12 that WAYNE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $TSE–Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, November 6 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Commenting on results will be Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer, David Stasse, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Andy Myers, Director of Investor Relations. The conference call will include introductory comments fol.

Is It Worth Investing in Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TSE is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for TSE is 34.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSE on January 12, 2024 was 469.48K shares.

TSE’s Market Performance

TSE stock saw a decrease of -21.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.35% for Trinseo PLC (TSE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.11% for TSE stock, with a simple moving average of -47.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TSE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TSE Trading at -9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSE fell by -21.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.70. In addition, Trinseo PLC saw -25.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSE starting from FARRELL MATTHEW, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $7.21 back on Dec 14. After this action, FARRELL MATTHEW now owns 79,510 shares of Trinseo PLC, valued at $360,500 using the latest closing price.

Stasse David Phillip, the EVP AND CFO of Trinseo PLC, purchase 15,000 shares at $8.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Stasse David Phillip is holding 105,552 shares at $133,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

+5.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinseo PLC stands at -8.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.87. Equity return is now at value -236.62, with -21.63 for asset returns.

Based on Trinseo PLC (TSE), the company’s capital structure generated 569.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.07. Total debt to assets is 63.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 561.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trinseo PLC (TSE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.