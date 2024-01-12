Trimble Inc (TRMB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.08 compared to its previous closing price of 50.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-05 that Exposure to residential construction and transportation means Trimble is currently facing challenging growth conditions. Its underlying growth remains excellent as it transitions to generating more earnings and cash flow from software and recurring revenue sources.

Is It Worth Investing in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is above average at 38.38x. The 36-month beta value for TRMB is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TRMB is $58.71, which is $7.21 above than the current price. The public float for TRMB is 247.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume of TRMB on January 12, 2024 was 1.53M shares.

TRMB’s Market Performance

TRMB stock saw an increase of 0.94% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.19% and a quarterly increase of -1.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Trimble Inc (TRMB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.30% for TRMB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TRMB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRMB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $65 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TRMB Trading at 9.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.82. In addition, Trimble Inc saw -3.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from PAINTER ROBERT G, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $51.05 back on Jan 09. After this action, PAINTER ROBERT G now owns 203,856 shares of Trimble Inc, valued at $127,625 using the latest closing price.

Large Peter, the Senior Vice President of Trimble Inc, sale 264 shares at $51.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Large Peter is holding 2,845 shares at $13,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

+56.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 8.16, with 4.07 for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 40.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.07. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Trimble Inc (TRMB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.