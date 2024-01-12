TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is above average at 46.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) is $79.16, which is -$3.61 below the current market price. The public float for TREX is 107.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TREX on January 12, 2024 was 887.58K shares.

TREX stock's latest price update

The stock price of TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX) has surged by 1.43 when compared to previous closing price of 81.34, but the company has seen a 7.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-10 that Right around this time last year, InvestorPlace analyst Luke Lango made 10 big predictions for the stock market. His boldest included forecasting that 2023 would be one of the best years for stocks in history.

TREX’s Market Performance

TREX’s stock has risen by 7.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.75% and a quarterly rise of 37.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for TREX Co., Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.98% for TREX stock, with a simple moving average of 29.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $79 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TREX Trading at 15.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.59. In addition, TREX Co., Inc. saw -0.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.70 for the present operating margin

+36.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for TREX Co., Inc. stands at +16.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.50. Equity return is now at value 31.01, with 21.05 for asset returns.

Based on TREX Co., Inc. (TREX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.84. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.