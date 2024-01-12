Trading Update: Unisys Corp. (UIS) Stock Endures 6.18% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Unisys Corp. (UIS) has gone down by -4.96% for the week, with a 18.57% rise in the past month and a 100.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.18% for UIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.53% for UIS stock, with a simple moving average of 49.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) Right Now?

a 36-month beta value of 1.04.

The public float for UIS is 66.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of UIS was 792.50K shares.

Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.77 in relation to its previous close of 6.21. However, the company has experienced a -4.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-11 that BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announces that Deb McCann, Chief Financial Officer of Unisys, will host one-on-one and small group meetings in the following upcoming investor conferences: The Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Jan 19, 2024.

UIS Trading at 25.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +19.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +126.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIS fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, Unisys Corp. saw 12.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIS starting from DESCH MATTHEW J, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $3.87 back on May 09. After this action, DESCH MATTHEW J now owns 50,000 shares of Unisys Corp., valued at $193,250 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Unisys Corp. (UIS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.