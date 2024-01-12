Trading Update: Pinstripes Holdings Inc (PNST) Stock Endures 22.14% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, PNST stock has gone down by -23.00%, with a monthly decline of -62.22% and a quarterly plunge of -61.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.14% for Pinstripes Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.10% for PNST’s stock, with a -60.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinstripes Holdings Inc (NYSE: PNST) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PNST is 0.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PNST is 6.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On January 12, 2024, PNST’s average trading volume was 76.52K shares.

PNST) stock’s latest price update

Pinstripes Holdings Inc (NYSE: PNST)’s stock price has plunge by -10.20relation to previous closing price of 4.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -23.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PNST Trading at -59.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.54%, as shares sank -61.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNST fell by -23.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.90. In addition, Pinstripes Holdings Inc saw -62.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PNST

The total capital return value is set at -1.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.16. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.91 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pinstripes Holdings Inc (PNST) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.