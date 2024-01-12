Trading Update: Enact Holdings Inc (ACT) Stock Endures 1.57% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Enact Holdings Inc (ACT) has gone down by -1.23% for the week, with a 2.18% rise in the past month and a 3.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.57% for ACT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.89% for ACT stock, with a simple moving average of 7.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enact Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ACT) Right Now?

Enact Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ACT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.01x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ACT is 29.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of ACT was 277.62K shares.

ACT) stock’s latest price update

Enact Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ACT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.05 in relation to its previous close of 28.45. However, the company has experienced a -1.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-04 that RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) announced it will issue its fourth quarter earnings release after the market closes on February 6, 2024. Enact will host a conference call to review fourth quarter 2023 financial results on February 7, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Analysts’ Opinion of ACT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ACT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $29 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ACT Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACT fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.72. In addition, Enact Holdings Inc saw -2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACT starting from Genworth Holdings, Inc., who sale 294,653 shares at the price of $27.69 back on Nov 29. After this action, Genworth Holdings, Inc. now owns 129,954,364 shares of Enact Holdings Inc, valued at $8,158,706 using the latest closing price.

Genworth Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Enact Holdings Inc, sale 240,502 shares at $27.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Genworth Holdings, Inc. is holding 130,249,017 shares at $6,523,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+86.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Enact Holdings Inc stands at +64.30. The total capital return value is set at 17.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.49. Equity return is now at value 15.21, with 11.12 for asset returns.

Based on Enact Holdings Inc (ACT), the company’s capital structure generated 18.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.61. Total debt to assets is 13.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enact Holdings Inc (ACT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.