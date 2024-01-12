The Volatility of Smart Powerr Corp’s (CREG) Stock: A 17.70% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Smart Powerr Corp (CREG) has gone up by 17.70% for the week, with a 56.36% rise in the past month and a 29.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.64% for CREG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.10% for CREG’s stock, with a 22.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smart Powerr Corp (NASDAQ: CREG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CREG is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CREG is 5.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On January 12, 2024, CREG’s average trading volume was 17.43K shares.

CREG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Smart Powerr Corp (NASDAQ: CREG) has increased by 4.88 when compared to last closing price of 1.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2021-06-27 that Two weeks ago there were two tech industry groups that technical analyst Tom Aspray identified as leaders. The renewable energy stocks which includes many solar stocks had a great week consistent with the strong group action.

CREG Trading at 39.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares surge +56.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREG rose by +17.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4632. In addition, Smart Powerr Corp saw 10.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CREG

The total capital return value is set at -1.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.78. Equity return is now at value -3.53, with -2.84 for asset returns.

Based on Smart Powerr Corp (CREG), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Smart Powerr Corp (CREG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.