The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s (INN) Stock

The stock of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) has gone down by -0.90% for the week, with a 1.54% rise in the past month and a 13.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.35% for INN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.37% for INN’s stock, with a 5.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE: INN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) is $8.00, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for INN is 104.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INN on January 12, 2024 was 1.09M shares.

INN) stock’s latest price update

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE: INN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 6.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-04 that AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the “Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after the market closes. The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET.

INN Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INN fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.69. In addition, Summit Hotel Properties Inc saw -1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INN starting from Stanner Jonathan P, who purchase 21,870 shares at the price of $6.90 back on Mar 16. After this action, Stanner Jonathan P now owns 1,217,705 shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc, valued at $150,903 using the latest closing price.

Taitz Hope S, the Director of Summit Hotel Properties Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $6.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Taitz Hope S is holding 64,965 shares at $34,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+13.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Hotel Properties Inc stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 2.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.07. Equity return is now at value -0.58, with -0.18 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN), the company’s capital structure generated 153.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.62. Total debt to assets is 48.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.