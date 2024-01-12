The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ecolab, Inc.’s (ECL) Stock

The stock of Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) has seen a 1.29% increase in the past week, with a 2.36% gain in the past month, and a 16.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.21% for ECL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for ECL’s stock, with a 11.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Right Now?

Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 46.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) by analysts is $202.71, which is $4.69 above the current market price. The public float for ECL is 253.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of ECL was 1.04M shares.

ECL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL) has increased by 0.32 when compared to last closing price of 197.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-10 that ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ecolab will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2023 fourth quarter results. A news release containing fourth quarter results is expected to be issued before market open on February 13, 2024. Details for the public webcast are as follows: TIME: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time DATE: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 DURATION: One hour LOCATION: www.ecolab.com/investor ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will.

ECL Trading at 5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.13. In addition, Ecolab, Inc. saw -0.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from Marsh Laurie M, who sale 11,917 shares at the price of $191.41 back on Dec 04. After this action, Marsh Laurie M now owns 20,538 shares of Ecolab, Inc., valued at $2,281,081 using the latest closing price.

MacLennan David, the Director of Ecolab, Inc., purchase 800 shares at $191.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that MacLennan David is holding 16,070 shares at $153,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.34 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecolab, Inc. stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.93. Equity return is now at value 16.58, with 5.74 for asset returns.

Based on Ecolab, Inc. (ECL), the company’s capital structure generated 124.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.50. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.