The Impact of Market Fluctuations on American Battery Technology Company’s (ABAT) Stock

The stock of American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) has gone down by -14.82% for the week, with a -9.95% drop in the past month and a -47.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.20% for ABAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.97% for ABAT stock, with a simple moving average of -59.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABAT is 1.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ABAT is 47.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.10% of that float. On January 12, 2024, ABAT’s average trading volume was 490.70K shares.

ABAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) has plunged by -7.18 when compared to previous closing price of 3.90, but the company has seen a -14.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-21 that Electric vehicle makers and a meme stock darling featured prominently amongst the most viewed tickers on Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders, in 2023.

ABAT Trading at -19.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABAT fell by -14.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.74. In addition, American Battery Technology Company saw -22.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABAT

The total capital return value is set at -36.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.48. Equity return is now at value -49.07, with -37.95 for asset returns.

Based on American Battery Technology Company (ABAT), the company’s capital structure generated 10.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.16. Total debt to assets is 8.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.