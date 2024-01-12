The 4.13% Simple Moving Average of Cullinan Oncology Inc’s (CGEM) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, CGEM stock has gone down by -0.48%, with a monthly gain of 31.27% and a quarterly surge of 19.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.80% for Cullinan Oncology Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.72% for CGEM stock, with a simple moving average of 4.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CGEM is 27.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of CGEM was 189.54K shares.

CGEM) stock’s latest price update

Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM)’s stock price has decreased by -4.50 compared to its previous closing price of 10.90. However, the company has seen a -0.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-18 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan Oncology”) a biopharmaceutical company focused on modality-agnostic targeted oncology therapies, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Nadim Ahmed, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held January 8-11, 2024 in San Francisco, CA. Mr. Ahmed’s presentation is scheduled for Thursday, January 11, at 10:30 am PST (1:30 pm EST).

CGEM Trading at 13.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares surge +31.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEM fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.79. In addition, Cullinan Oncology Inc saw 2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGEM starting from AHMED NADIM, who sale 4,272 shares at the price of $9.24 back on Dec 26. After this action, AHMED NADIM now owns 111,550 shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc, valued at $39,473 using the latest closing price.

Trigilio Jeffrey, the Chief Financial Officer of Cullinan Oncology Inc, sale 1,920 shares at $8.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Trigilio Jeffrey is holding 83,919 shares at $16,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEM

Equity return is now at value -29.60, with -28.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.