The 14.08% Simple Moving Average of New Fortress Energy Inc’s (NFE) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) has seen a -2.23% decrease in the past week, with a -5.16% drop in the past month, and a 5.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for NFE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.61% for NFE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) is above average at 18.66x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) is $44.60, which is $9.12 above the current market price. The public float for NFE is 104.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NFE on January 12, 2024 was 1.35M shares.

NFE) stock’s latest price update

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.55 in comparison to its previous close of 36.41, however, the company has experienced a -2.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that New Fortress (NFE) signs an agreement to acquire PortoCem PPA to increase its energy footprint by leveraging its existing LNG terminals, Barcarena and TGS in Brazil.

NFE Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFE fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.14. In addition, New Fortress Energy Inc saw -5.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFE starting from Catterall Desmond Iain, who purchase 4,734 shares at the price of $26.54 back on May 26. After this action, Catterall Desmond Iain now owns 4,734 shares of New Fortress Energy Inc, valued at $125,640 using the latest closing price.

Jay Timothy W., the Director of New Fortress Energy Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $27.85 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Jay Timothy W. is holding 32,221 shares at $55,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.20 for the present operating margin

+44.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Fortress Energy Inc stands at +8.21. The total capital return value is set at 12.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.28. Equity return is now at value 24.05, with 4.58 for asset returns.

Based on New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE), the company’s capital structure generated 379.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.14. Total debt to assets is 63.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 370.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.