The -13.88% Decline of United Bankshares, Inc.’s (UBSI) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) has seen a -1.46% decrease in the past week, with a 3.60% gain in the past month, and a 32.02% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for UBSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.25% for UBSI’s stock, with a 16.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) Right Now?

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UBSI is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UBSI is $36.50, which is -$0.07 below the current market price. The public float for UBSI is 131.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume for UBSI on January 12, 2024 was 727.58K shares.

UBSI) stock’s latest price update

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.80 in comparison to its previous close of 37.24, however, the company has experienced a -1.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-31 that “There is only one-criterion to be included among the Dividend Kings: a publicly-traded company must increase its total fiscal-year dividend-payout for a minimum of 50 consecutive-years.”–Dogs of the Dow. The 54 Dividend Kings screened as of December 29 represented 9 of 11 Morningstar Sectors. Broker targeted-top-ten net-gains ranged 18.52%-38.49% topped-by Northwest Natural, and Altria Group. By yield, Altria tops-all. Top-ten Kingly January yields reported for ABBV, FTS, FRT, BKH, UVV, NWN, MMM, CDUAF, LEG, & MO averaged 5.45%.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBSI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for UBSI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for UBSI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $32 based on the research report published on April 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

UBSI Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBSI fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.49. In addition, United Bankshares, Inc. saw -2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBSI starting from CONVERSE PETER A, who purchase 740 shares at the price of $33.21 back on Nov 21. After this action, CONVERSE PETER A now owns 438,023 shares of United Bankshares, Inc., valued at $24,575 using the latest closing price.

White Gary G, the Director of United Bankshares, Inc., purchase 400 shares at $27.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that White Gary G is holding 40,643 shares at $11,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Bankshares, Inc. stands at +34.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.61. Equity return is now at value 8.49, with 1.32 for asset returns.

Based on United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI), the company’s capital structure generated 53.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.02. Total debt to assets is 8.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.