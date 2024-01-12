The -13.88% Decline of Franklin Covey Co.’s (FC) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Franklin Covey Co. (FC) has gone up by 4.98% for the week, with a 4.03% rise in the past month and a 0.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.18% for FC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.11% for FC’s stock, with a 2.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) Right Now?

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Franklin Covey Co. (FC) by analysts is $71.33, which is $30.0 above the current market price. The public float for FC is 11.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.07% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of FC was 85.27K shares.

FC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) has surged by 3.22 when compared to previous closing price of 40.04, but the company has seen a 4.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-04 that Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of FC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for FC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $100 based on the research report published on November 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FC Trading at 4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares surge +4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FC rose by +4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.97. In addition, Franklin Covey Co. saw -5.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.44 for the present operating margin

+73.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Covey Co. stands at +6.34. The total capital return value is set at 26.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.39. Equity return is now at value 22.44, with 7.88 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Covey Co. (FC), the company’s capital structure generated 20.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.03. Total debt to assets is 6.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Franklin Covey Co. (FC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.