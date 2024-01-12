The -13.88% Decline of Elevance Health Inc’s (ELV) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ELV stock has gone down by -0.52%, with a monthly gain of 1.30% and a quarterly surge of 6.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Elevance Health Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.70% for ELV’s stock, with a 4.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) is 18.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELV is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Elevance Health Inc (ELV) is $566.21, which is $83.9 above the current market price. The public float for ELV is 234.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On January 12, 2024, ELV’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

ELV) stock’s latest price update

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV)’s stock price has increased by 0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 480.24. However, the company has seen a -0.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Elevance Health (ELV) launches a new program with an Affordable Connectivity Program offering free smartphones to eligible members.

ELV Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $474.20. In addition, Elevance Health Inc saw 2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from Todt Blair Williams, who sale 5,492 shares at the price of $484.02 back on Dec 14. After this action, Todt Blair Williams now owns 12,512 shares of Elevance Health Inc, valued at $2,658,238 using the latest closing price.

Penczek Ronald W, the CAO & Controller of Elevance Health Inc, sale 1,055 shares at $475.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Penczek Ronald W is holding 1,787 shares at $501,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.26. Equity return is now at value 16.34, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Elevance Health Inc (ELV), the company’s capital structure generated 68.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.82. Total debt to assets is 24.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.