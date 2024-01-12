The -13.88% Decline of Berry Corp’s (BRY) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BRY stock has gone down by -2.78%, with a monthly gain of 1.50% and a quarterly plunge of -17.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Berry Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.63% for BRY’s stock, with a -10.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) is above average at 12.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.81.

The public float for BRY is 74.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRY on January 12, 2024 was 904.38K shares.

BRY) stock’s latest price update

Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY)’s stock price has soared by 0.58 in relation to previous closing price of 6.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2024-01-06 that While another off-the-radar stock pays an 8.21% dividend, this could be a total return home run.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BRY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $9 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BRY Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRY fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, Berry Corp saw -4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRY starting from Hunter Danielle E., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $8.77 back on Sep 01. After this action, Hunter Danielle E. now owns 148,757 shares of Berry Corp, valued at $131,505 using the latest closing price.

Smith Arthur T., the Executive Chairman of Berry Corp, sale 81,365 shares at $8.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Smith Arthur T. is holding 514,180 shares at $673,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRY

Equity return is now at value 6.34, with 2.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Berry Corp (BRY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.