Teradata Corp (TDC) Stock Sees a2.27 Increase

The stock of Teradata Corp (TDC) has seen a 6.84% increase in the past week, with a 4.06% gain in the past month, and a -1.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for TDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.00% for TDC’s stock, with a -1.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) Right Now?

Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TDC is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TDC is $62.09, which is $16.51 above the current price. The public float for TDC is 96.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDC on January 12, 2024 was 848.54K shares.

TDC) stock’s latest price update

Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC)’s stock price has soared by 2.27 in relation to previous closing price of 44.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-26 that When investors think about whether to increase their exposure beyond the big companies that grab most of the headlines in the financial media, they are likely to look at small-cap stocks first. After all, the sky’s the limit.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $65 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TDC Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC rose by +6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.55. In addition, Teradata Corp saw 4.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from Cione Todd, who sale 29,251 shares at the price of $43.31 back on Jan 08. After this action, Cione Todd now owns 76,221 shares of Teradata Corp, valued at $1,266,811 using the latest closing price.

Treese Margaret A, the Chief Legal Officer of Teradata Corp, sale 9,148 shares at $47.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Treese Margaret A is holding 79,801 shares at $433,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.02 for the present operating margin

+60.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corp stands at +1.84. The total capital return value is set at 13.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 34.73, with 3.49 for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corp (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 246.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teradata Corp (TDC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.