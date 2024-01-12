Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC) is above average at 18.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) is $87.06, which is $5.31 above the current market price. The public float for THC is 98.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of THC on January 12, 2024 was 1.47M shares.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC)’s stock price has increased by 1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 79.99. However, the company has seen a 9.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Diversified treatment network, solid patient volumes in the Hospital segment and robust cash flows continue to drive Tenet Healthcare (THC).

THC’s Market Performance

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) has seen a 9.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.40% gain in the past month and a 41.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for THC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.41% for THC stock, with a simple moving average of 16.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for THC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for THC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $73 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

THC Trading at 20.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +14.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THC rose by +9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.39. In addition, Tenet Healthcare Corp. saw 7.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THC starting from FISHER RICHARD W, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $68.22 back on Nov 22. After this action, FISHER RICHARD W now owns 22,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp., valued at $68,220 using the latest closing price.

FISHER RICHARD W, the Director of Tenet Healthcare Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $66.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that FISHER RICHARD W is holding 23,227 shares at $331,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.57 for the present operating margin

+11.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenet Healthcare Corp. stands at +2.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 34.75, with 1.72 for asset returns.

Based on Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,430.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.46. Total debt to assets is 60.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,399.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.