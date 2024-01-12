Telos Corp (TLS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Telos Corp (TLS) has seen a 13.55% increase in the past week, with a 1.14% gain in the past month, and a 96.46% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.77% for TLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.71% for TLS’s stock, with a 63.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for TLS is 50.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TLS on January 12, 2024 was 492.46K shares.

TLS) stock’s latest price update

Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.46 in relation to its previous close of 4.21. However, the company has experienced a 13.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Management will host a webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TLS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TLS Trading at 17.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +8.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLS rose by +13.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, Telos Corp saw 21.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLS starting from Jacobs Bradley W., who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $4.01 back on Dec 04. After this action, Jacobs Bradley W. now owns 104,772 shares of Telos Corp, valued at $16,060 using the latest closing price.

Wood John B, the Chairman and CEO of Telos Corp, purchase 35,000 shares at $2.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Wood John B is holding 5,048,604 shares at $87,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.83 for the present operating margin

+35.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telos Corp stands at -24.63. The total capital return value is set at -27.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80. Equity return is now at value -27.13, with -20.46 for asset returns.

Based on Telos Corp (TLS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.18. Total debt to assets is 9.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Telos Corp (TLS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.