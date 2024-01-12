Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF): A Technical Analysis

Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE: TEF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68.

The public float for TEF is 5.69B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEF on January 12, 2024 was 925.69K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TEF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE: TEF) has decreased by -0.25 when compared to last closing price of 4.08.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

TEF’s Market Performance

Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF) has seen a 0.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.75% gain in the past month and a 0.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for TEF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.02% for TEF’s stock, with a -0.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TEF Trading at 0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEF rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, Telefonica S.A ADR saw 4.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEF

Equity return is now at value 7.01, with 1.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.