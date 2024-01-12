Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE: TNK)’s stock price has increased by 3.76 compared to its previous closing price of 54.05. However, the company has seen a -0.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that The crux of safe investment lies in choosing a company that is not burdened with debt. This is because a debt-free stock is almost impossible to find.

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE: TNK) Right Now?

Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE: TNK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.53x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.25.

The public float for TNK is 23.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of TNK was 473.78K shares.

TNK’s Market Performance

The stock of Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK) has seen a -0.21% decrease in the past week, with a 18.54% rise in the past month, and a 34.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for TNK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.67% for TNK’s stock, with a 30.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TNK Trading at 9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +21.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNK rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.59. In addition, Teekay Tankers Ltd saw 12.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNK

Equity return is now at value 46.78, with 32.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.