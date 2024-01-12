Teekay Corp’s (TK) Stock: A 6.92% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, TK stock has gone up by 3.42%, with a monthly gain of 17.64% and a quarterly surge of 20.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for Teekay Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.92% for TK’s stock, with a 22.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Corp (NYSE: TK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teekay Corp (NYSE: TK) is above average at 5.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teekay Corp (TK) is $3.50, which is -$4.37 below the current market price. The public float for TK is 59.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TK on January 12, 2024 was 605.86K shares.

TK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Teekay Corp (NYSE: TK) has increased by 1.81 when compared to last closing price of 7.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Teekay Corporation’s stock has been steadily climbing and outperforming the broader markets, with a return of over 60%. The company’s value is discounted compared to its equity, with a potential upside of $18.6 per share. Teekay is experiencing growth and generating robust free cash flow, allowing for share buybacks and increasing shareholder value.

Analysts’ Opinion of TK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for TK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TK in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $8 based on the research report published on October 22, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

TK Trading at 9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +19.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TK rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, Teekay Corp saw 10.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

+24.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Corp stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 23.93, with 7.51 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Corp (TK), the company’s capital structure generated 95.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.93. Total debt to assets is 27.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Teekay Corp (TK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.