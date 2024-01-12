TD Synnex Corp (SNX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.70 in comparison to its previous close of 104.34, however, the company has experienced a -1.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Five stocks that recently hiked dividend are: SNX, ALG, LEN, IMMR, OZK.

Is It Worth Investing in TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) is 15.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNX is 1.64.

The public float for SNX is 51.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. On January 12, 2024, SNX’s average trading volume was 524.43K shares.

SNX’s Market Performance

SNX stock saw an increase of -1.94% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.28% and a quarterly increase of 8.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for TD Synnex Corp (SNX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.51% for SNX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $113 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SNX Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNX fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.30. In addition, TD Synnex Corp saw -4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNX starting from Urban Michael, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $96.54 back on Nov 14. After this action, Urban Michael now owns 41,406 shares of TD Synnex Corp, valued at $217,215 using the latest closing price.

Urban Michael, the Americas President of TD Synnex Corp, sale 1,500 shares at $94.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Urban Michael is holding 43,656 shares at $142,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNX

Equity return is now at value 7.69, with 2.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TD Synnex Corp (SNX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.