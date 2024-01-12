Tanger Inc. (SKT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SKT is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SKT is $25.57, which is -$1.82 below the current price. The public float for SKT is 102.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKT on January 12, 2024 was 920.54K shares.

SKT) stock’s latest price update

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.91 in relation to previous closing price of 27.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-04 that GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tanger® (NYSE: SKT), a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, announced today that its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 will be released on Thursday, February 15, 2024 after the market close.

SKT’s Market Performance

SKT’s stock has risen by 0.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.97% and a quarterly rise of 17.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Tanger Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.94% for SKT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SKT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SKT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SKT Trading at 4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKT rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.67. In addition, Tanger Inc. saw -2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKT starting from TANGER STEVEN B, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $26.25 back on Dec 04. After this action, TANGER STEVEN B now owns 901,983 shares of Tanger Inc., valued at $3,937,500 using the latest closing price.

TANGER STEVEN B, the Executive Chair of the Board of Tanger Inc., sale 10,788 shares at $25.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that TANGER STEVEN B is holding 1,051,983 shares at $275,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.04 for the present operating margin

+42.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tanger Inc. stands at +18.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.07. Equity return is now at value 18.88, with 4.26 for asset returns.

Based on Tanger Inc. (SKT), the company’s capital structure generated 311.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.67. Total debt to assets is 68.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 310.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tanger Inc. (SKT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.