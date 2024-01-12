Talos Energy Inc (TALO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) is 13.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TALO is 2.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Talos Energy Inc (TALO) is $19.88, which is $6.74 above the current market price. The public float for TALO is 105.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.15% of that float. On January 12, 2024, TALO’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO)’s stock price has increased by 0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 13.06. However, the company has seen a -4.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-08 that It’s an obvious risk factor: overlooked small-cap stocks offer tremendous upside potential but in exchange for the likelihood of severe volatility. Imagine you’re a couch potato but you want to get fit as part of your new year’s resolution.

TALO’s Market Performance

TALO’s stock has fallen by -4.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.08% and a quarterly drop of -17.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Talos Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.98% for TALO’s stock, with a -10.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for TALO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TALO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $24 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TALO Trading at -6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.00. In addition, Talos Energy Inc saw -7.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from Control Empresarial de Capital, who purchase 140,251 shares at the price of $14.20 back on Nov 13. After this action, Control Empresarial de Capital now owns 15,089,662 shares of Talos Energy Inc, valued at $1,991,186 using the latest closing price.

Control Empresarial de Capital, the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of Talos Energy Inc, purchase 1,058,481 shares at $14.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Control Empresarial de Capital is holding 14,949,411 shares at $14,912,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.56 for the present operating margin

+52.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talos Energy Inc stands at +23.12. The total capital return value is set at 39.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.86. Equity return is now at value 6.48, with 2.75 for asset returns.

Based on Talos Energy Inc (TALO), the company’s capital structure generated 65.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Talos Energy Inc (TALO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.