Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) has seen a 6.74% increase in the past week, with a 3.95% gain in the past month, and a -32.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.21% for SNPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.85% for SNPX stock, with a simple moving average of -54.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNPX is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SNPX is 20.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNPX on January 12, 2024 was 397.33K shares.

SNPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX) has surged by 4.66 when compared to previous closing price of 0.25, but the company has seen a 6.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-13 that Let’s be honest – penny stocks priced at less than a buck hold an irresistible appeal. Even a small investment could potentially lead to insane returns.

SNPX Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.23%, as shares surge +3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPX rose by +6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2684. In addition, Synaptogenix Inc saw -3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPX

The total capital return value is set at -48.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.83. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.88 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.