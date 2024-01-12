Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ)’s stock price has soared by 1.09 in relation to previous closing price of 10.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that In the latest trading session, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed at $11.25, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) Right Now?

Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SUZ is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SUZ is $65.84, which is $2.24 above the current price. The public float for SUZ is 1.29B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUZ on January 12, 2024 was 1.38M shares.

SUZ’s Market Performance

SUZ’s stock has seen a -0.18% decrease for the week, with a 7.15% rise in the past month and a 1.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for Suzano S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for SUZ’s stock, with a 14.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUZ Trading at 3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.07. In addition, Suzano S.A. ADR saw -2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.60 for the present operating margin

+49.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. ADR stands at +46.92. The total capital return value is set at 20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.69. Equity return is now at value 48.88, with 12.68 for asset returns.

Based on Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 240.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.63. Total debt to assets is 59.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.