Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.79 in comparison to its previous close of 32.88, however, the company has experienced a 7.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-05 that BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) (“Surgery Partners” or the “Company”), a leading short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, today announced that Eric Evans, Chief Executive Officer and Dave Doherty, Chief Financial Officer will meet with investors at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, including a presentation on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 5:15p.m. (Eastern Time).

Is It Worth Investing in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) by analysts is $43.60, which is $10.88 above the current market price. The public float for SGRY is 81.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.01% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of SGRY was 1.04M shares.

SGRY’s Market Performance

The stock of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) has seen a 7.09% increase in the past week, with a 1.21% rise in the past month, and a 26.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for SGRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.39% for SGRY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $35 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SGRY Trading at 5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY rose by +7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.50. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc saw 1.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Kaplan Andrew T., who sale 7,826,870 shares at the price of $33.44 back on Dec 19. After this action, Kaplan Andrew T. now owns 50,421,379 shares of Surgery Partners Inc, valued at $261,730,533 using the latest closing price.

O’Reilly T. Devin, the Director of Surgery Partners Inc, sale 7,826,870 shares at $33.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that O’Reilly T. Devin is holding 50,421,379 shares at $261,730,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc stands at -2.15. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.20. Equity return is now at value -2.16, with -0.52 for asset returns.

Based on Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY), the company’s capital structure generated 146.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.45. Total debt to assets is 42.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.