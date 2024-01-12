Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) Stock Showcases 0.49% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, STRM stock has gone down by -5.55%, with a monthly gain of 34.62% and a quarterly plunge of -48.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.72% for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.49% for STRM stock, with a simple moving average of -60.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: STRM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for STRM is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STRM is $1.25, which is $0.83 above than the current price. The public float for STRM is 43.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of STRM on January 12, 2024 was 312.07K shares.

STRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: STRM) has plunged by -12.54 when compared to previous closing price of 0.48, but the company has seen a -5.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-14 that Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript December 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Jacob Goldberger – Director, Investor Relations and FP&A Tee Green – Executive Chairman Ben Stilwill – Chief Executive Officer B.J. Reeves – CFO Conference Call Participants Matt Hewitt – Craig-Hallum Brooks O’Neil – Lake Street Capital Markets Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Streamline Health Solutions Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STRM stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for STRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STRM in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $3 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STRM Trading at 15.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.95%, as shares surge +26.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRM fell by -5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4224. In addition, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc saw -1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.92 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc stands at -45.72. The total capital return value is set at -23.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.80. Equity return is now at value -72.37, with -37.76 for asset returns.

Based on Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM), the company’s capital structure generated 27.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.54. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.