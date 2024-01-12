SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC): A Technical Analysis

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SSNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) is $63.21, which is $3.08 above the current market price. The public float for SSNC is 214.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SSNC on January 12, 2024 was 1.13M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SSNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SSNC) has decreased by -0.89 when compared to last closing price of 60.67.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that The SPDR S&P 500 ETF was up 4.57% in December, Vanguard’s Dividend Appreciation ETF was up 4.13%, and my watchlist beat both with a return of 9.52%.

SSNC’s Market Performance

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) has experienced a 1.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.87% rise in the past month, and a 13.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for SSNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.28% for SSNC’s stock, with a 6.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSNC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SSNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSNC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $72 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SSNC Trading at 5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.39. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc saw -1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from BOULANGER NORMAND A, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $55.06 back on Sep 14. After this action, BOULANGER NORMAND A now owns 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, valued at $3,303,618 using the latest closing price.

BOULANGER NORMAND A, the Director of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $54.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that BOULANGER NORMAND A is holding 340,000 shares at $2,184,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.94 for the present operating margin

+46.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc stands at +12.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.07. Equity return is now at value 10.45, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC), the company’s capital structure generated 121.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.76. Total debt to assets is 43.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.