Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CEF is 0.34.

The public float for CEF is 211.06M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CEF on January 12, 2024 was 444.25K shares.

CEF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (AMEX: CEF) has surged by 1.56 when compared to previous closing price of 18.67, but the company has seen a 0.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2024-01-03 that 2023 saw its fair share of geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that spurred market volatility. Market uncertainty in 2024 should persist, opening pathways for increased hedging, which should benefit gold and silver.

CEF’s Market Performance

CEF’s stock has risen by 0.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.73% and a quarterly rise of 9.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.11% for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.09% for CEF’s stock, with a 2.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CEF Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEF rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.99. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust saw -0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.