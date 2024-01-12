Smith Micro Software, Inc.’s (SMSI) Stock: A -8.63% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) has gone down by -9.82% for the week, with a 0.57% rise in the past month and a -34.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.47% for SMSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.63% for SMSI’s stock, with a -34.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMSI is 0.83.

The public float for SMSI is 64.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMSI on January 12, 2024 was 338.15K shares.

SMSI) stock’s latest price update

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI)’s stock price has plunge by -4.12relation to previous closing price of 0.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Charles Messman – Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development Bill Smith – Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer Jim Kempton – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Scott Searle – ROTH Capital Josh Nichols – B. Riley FBR James McIlree – Dawson James Matthew Harrigan – Benchmark Operator Good day, and welcome to the Smith Micro Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMSI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SMSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMSI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $5 based on the research report published on November 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SMSI Trading at -10.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares sank -4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMSI fell by -11.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8075. In addition, Smith Micro Software, Inc. saw -10.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMSI starting from SMITH WILLIAM W JR, who sale 17,660 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Dec 01. After this action, SMITH WILLIAM W JR now owns 439,168 shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc., valued at $11,832 using the latest closing price.

Kempton James M, the VP, CFO and Treasurer of Smith Micro Software, Inc., sale 6,780 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kempton James M is holding 238,830 shares at $4,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMSI

Equity return is now at value -32.06, with -25.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.